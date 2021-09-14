CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lakers to work out Kenneth Faried

By Sanjesh Singh
 8 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in Kenneth Faried for a workout this week, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Los Angeles has two open roster spots following the trade of Marc Gasol, creating an opening for another big man to add to the team’s depth.

Faried, nicknamed the Manimal, is 31 years old and last played for the Houston Rockets in 2018-19, but he hasn’t seen NBA action since.

The 6-foot-8 big man played power forward for most of his early years with the Denver Nuggets, who selected him with the No. 22 pick in the 2011 draft, but shifted to center in his final season. That year, he played for both the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

Faried has career-high averages of 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks while shooting 54.6% from the field and 65.4% from the free-throw line.

Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan are the only centers on the team, while Anthony Davis is expected to play more minutes there this season as well.

Lakers photos: Best of LeBron James' 2020-21 season

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kenneth Faried
