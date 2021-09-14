RTLS for Healthcare Market: A Booming Market | Sonitor Technologies, Zebra Technologies, Identec Group, Impinj

The global agricultural biostimulants market size is expected to reach USD 7.00 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising awareness regarding better plant health and nutrition is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Ability of agricultural biostimulants to minimize the need for fertilizers and increase plant growth and resistance to abiotic stresses and water is boosting application of agricultural biostimulants. Agricultural biostimulants are efficient in small concentrations favoring good performance of the vital processes of plant and allowing cultivation of good quality products and high grain, fruit, and vegetable yield. These products are applied to plants to enhance nutritional efficiency and tolerance to abiotic stress regardless of their nutrient content. Research and development activities are ongoing for production of effective agricultural biostimulants that improve plant development in saline environment, stresses, and development of seedlings. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO