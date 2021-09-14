CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern slams Joe Rogan, tells skeptics to get vaccinated or leave the country

 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Howard Stern has had it with COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, and all the hate mail in the world isn’t going to change his mind. And he’s ticked at popular podcast host Joe Rogan for supporting what he called anti-vax “nonsense.”. At issue for Stern was Rogan’s use of...

washingtonnewsday.com

After slamming unvaccinated “imbeciles” for overcrowding hospitals, Howard Stern received praise on Twitter.

Howard Stern Praised On Twitter After Slamming Unvaccinated ‘Imbeciles’ For Overwhelming Hospitals. Howard Stern, a radio talk show personality, has received applause on Twitter for his rant about those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Stern expressed his dissatisfaction with folks who are...
SCIENCE
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Joe Rogan’s Net Worth?

If you’ve been an MMA fan for the past decade, then there’s a good chance you know who Joe Rogan is. Even if you’re not, there’s still a good chance that you know who Joe Rogan is. The controversial 55-year-old podcaster has recently been a hot news topic with his recent Covid diagnosis and questionable perspectives on the pandemic. You may also remember him as the scruffy host from NBC’s hit show Fear Factor back in the early 2000s. If we’re being honest, the man is easily one of the most famous commentators and hosts of all time, but just in case you don’t know who is Rogan is, we’ll go through a quick rundown of his life and his infamous legacy in entertainment.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan For Taking Deworming Meds, Rips Anti-Vaxxers

Radio icon Howard Stern tore into podcasting vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan for taking a deworming medication once he became sick with COVID-19. “I heard Joe Rogan was saying ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse dewormer and a doctor gave it to me,’” Stern said on Monday. “Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine so why take horse dewormer?”
SCIENCE
Howard Stern
Joe Rogan
Vanity Fair

Pope Francis Tells Vaccine Skeptics to Stop Being Idiots and Get Their Shots

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling deeply frustrated. Frustrated that life still isn’t back to normal. Frustrated that they still can’t plan for the future. And frustrated, mostly, with the individuals in this country who still, even after the deaths of more than 666,000 people in the United States, won’t take the virus seriously or do the one thing that we know will help stop it in its tracks, i.e. get vaccinated. And we don’t mean frustrated in the way where you’re like, Oh, that’s kind of annoying but what are you gonna do? But wherein you want to grab these people by the shoulders and yell, “Christ on a crutch, what the hell is wrong with you?!” and then tape their mouths shut when they start talking about how they are still doing their “research” into the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Howard Stern blasts ‘idiot’ Joe Rogan for taking ‘horse de-wormer’ instead of Covid vaccine

Howard Stern has criticised Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat Covid-19, rather than getting vaccinated. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasite infections. The US Food and Drug Administration have said the drug – some versions of which are used to deworm livestock – should not be used to treat or prevent Covid-19.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Howard Stern Invokes Simone Biles’ Mental Health to Slam Critics of His Epically Long Vacation: ‘I Didn’t Even Quit’

Howard Stern is back from his epically long summer vacation and he’s desperately trying to stop critics from making him feel bad about taking a more than two-month break. “Over the summer – that Olympic star, the girl who said she got the twisties,” Stern recalled, with help from his co-host Robin Quivers who confirmed he was referencing US gymnast “Simone Biles.”
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall is Joe Rogan?

Famous UFC commentator Joe Rogan has always been known for shooting off the hip with his strong opinions. Whether it’s his stand on psychedelic drugs like DMT, transphobic speech, or controversial views on Covid vaccination, Rogan has managed to make himself one of the most prominent media pariahs since Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh. Of course, people know better than to confront the man physically, even at age 55. Just because he’s a commentator doesn’t mean he’s physically weak. In fact, Rogan actually has an extensive martial arts background, with black belts in both taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And he hangs around UFC fighters most of the time, so there’s a good chance that his mind is still very sharp when it comes down to what to do. But you wouldn’t guess that when you see him standing next to some fighter during the post-interviews, since most of the time, Rogan seems short and small compared to the fighters who are six feet or above. But how tall is the media personality really?
UFC
TODAY.com

Howard Stern and other radio hosts war over vaccines

Talk radio has become a major battleground in the debate over vaccines. Howard Stern is the latest host to insert himself into the fray, railing against those who have expressed skepticism about the vaccines. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Sept. 10, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
WRAL

Is Rogan right about COVID vaccines?

Joe Rogan, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify, claimed that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are "really gene therapy," conflating the vaccines' pioneering mRNA technology with the experimental technique that involves modifying genes to treat or cure disease. Reporter: Andy Specht.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson Admits: ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered or Something’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”. During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)
CELEBRITIES

