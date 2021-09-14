Howard Stern slams Joe Rogan, tells skeptics to get vaccinated or leave the country

Famous UFC commentator Joe Rogan has always been known for shooting off the hip with his strong opinions. Whether it’s his stand on psychedelic drugs like DMT, transphobic speech, or controversial views on Covid vaccination, Rogan has managed to make himself one of the most prominent media pariahs since Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh. Of course, people know better than to confront the man physically, even at age 55. Just because he’s a commentator doesn’t mean he’s physically weak. In fact, Rogan actually has an extensive martial arts background, with black belts in both taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And he hangs around UFC fighters most of the time, so there’s a good chance that his mind is still very sharp when it comes down to what to do. But you wouldn’t guess that when you see him standing next to some fighter during the post-interviews, since most of the time, Rogan seems short and small compared to the fighters who are six feet or above. But how tall is the media personality really?

