The Senate Republicans' campaign arm raised $8 million last month, a new record for the group during the August of an off-year, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The National Republican Senatorial Committee saw a spike in donations following criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and amid the rising cases in COVID-19. It's also reporting a record number of new donors, and saw the biggest digital fundraising month so far this cycle.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO