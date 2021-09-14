CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak launches private space company

By Julia Musto
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced the creation of a new private space company "unlike the others." In a tweet, Wozniak shared a promotional video for the company, called Privateer Space, with a striking tone. "Together, we'll go far. We'll look out for one another. Solve problems together. This isn't a...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

AMC CEO pulses retail investors on Dogecoin

In between running the nation's largest theater chain, AMC CEO Adam Aron is also taking the pulse of his Twitter followers on a particular cryptocurrency. "I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?" he tweeted on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Google to spend $2.1B on New York office building

Google is exercising an option to purchase St. John's Terminal in New York City for $2.1 billion in what may be the most expensive sale of a single U.S. office building in years. The move comes as the tech giant prepares for a future of hybrid work, with approximately 20%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Universal Music spinoff to test investors’ appetite for music

Vivendi VIVHY -0.32% SE’s spinoff of Universal Music Group, expected Tuesday, will leave the French conglomerate bereft of its most lucrative business and will test the market’s appetite for music as an asset class. The world’s largest music company, behind stars including Taylor Swift, Drake and the Beatles, will debut...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Värde Partners co-founder Marcia Page launches firm to invest in women, diverse talent

Marcia Page, co-founder and executive chair of Värde Partners, has launched an investment firm focused on working with women and other underrepresented talent. MPowered Capital will operate as an independently managed investment firm and is being developed in collaboration with Minneapolis-based Värde. Värdehas $14 billion of assets under management in the corporate credit, financial services, real estate and mortgage sectors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Wozniak
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
mediapost.com

'It's A Huge Deal': Cannabis Ad Platform Co-Founder On Apple's App Reversal

Image above: Surfside co-founders Michael Blanche (left) and Jon Lowen. Apple’s decision to allow iPhone apps to facilitate cannabis transactions is a big step forward for brands and dispensaries seeking better customer engagement. Nonetheless, targeting consumers with cannabis ads remains a major challenge during the federal government’s seemingly endless marathon...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Steve Wozniak Aims to Clean Up Space

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is getting into the space business, but in a new way. Alongside Alex Fielding, a member of the first iMac team and founder of the now-closed *Wheels of Zeus* startup, the Woz has founded space company Privateer. While Privateer’s website is in stealth mode without any real information, Gizmodo uncovered a tidbit about Privateer in an August 2021 press release for a 3D titanium alloy printer. The release describes Privateer as a “satellite company focused on the monitoring and cleaning up objects in space”. More details are expected at the AMOS Tech 2021 conference, running from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17, 2021. Estimates say that the number of active and defunct satellites orbiting the Earth has increased from 3,300 to more than 7,600 in the last 10 years. That number could grow to as many as 100,000 satellites before 2030. With so many other private space companies pushing for space travel for private citizens, Wozniak’s effort to clean up space is definitely a breath of fresh air.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Co#Ripcord#Amos Tech 2021#Desktop Metal
The Verge

How to watch the Inspiration4 launch, SpaceX’s first fully private mission to space

SpaceX is set to launch the first fully private crew of passengers to orbit on Wednesday. The Inspiration4 crew, three ordinary people and a billionaire philanthropist who’s funding the mission, will board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday afternoon and lift off at 8:02PM ET atop a Falcon 9 rocket, speeding toward an orbit 360 miles above the ground — farther from Earth than the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Where is the innovation that Apple is known for?' iPhone 13 backlash begins as fans claim the new smartphone has no major improvements - with some saying co-founder Steve Jobs 'would be disappointed'

Apple once again launched its latest smartphone to much fanfare yesterday, but it appears the new iPhone 13 has not gone down quite as well as the tech giant would have hoped. Many 'iFans' took to social media to blast the £779 model, saying it had no major improvements and lacked the innovation Apple is known for.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Steve Wozniak rockets toward the final frontier

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s next venture is a private space company. Details are still scanty about his newly formed company, Privateer Space, other than its goal is to “keep space safe and accessible.”. Additional details are expected soon. Woz! In! Space!. Wozniak made the teaser announcement via Twitter, staying “A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
protocol.com

A 'co-creator' is suing Pinterest's co-founders

Christine Martinez is suing two of Pinterest's co-founders, claiming she helped them create the site but was never compensated. She was never an employee of the company and never received stock, but she alleges that the founders had verbally agreed to pay her. According to the lawsuit, she helped the founders in 2008 and came up with the "Pin it" phrase along with the idea of "boards" for images. Pinterest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
San Francisco Chronicle

Pinterest sued by 'co-founder' who says she was cut out of company's payout

Christine Martinez’s ideas were central to creating the multibillion dollar digital pinboard site Pinterest, but she was never paid for her contributions even after the company went public, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. In the complaint filed in Alameda County Superior Court, Martinez sued two of the company’s co-founders,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy