Kelly Dodd Says Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County Was “Not Healthy” And She Is “Happier” Now

Kelly Dodd was furious when she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County . Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were also axed to pave the way for the triumphant return of Heather Dubrow . RHOC was in need of a shake-up, and it got one. Pop the champs!

Kelly blamed everyone else for losing her orange. She refused to factor in that she was the reason. Kelly ridiculed the Black Lives Matter movement . She repeatedly made dangerous statements about the coronavirus . She was a polarizing cast member .

But, of course, Kelly blamed Braunwyn for losing her paycheck. Kelly posted screenshots from a text conversation with Braunwyn on her Instagram. Kelly wrote, “This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS.”

Then the RHOC alum decided to fire a shot in Heather’s direction. In June of 2021, Kelly posted a video of herself and her husband, Rick Leventhal , getting ready to get their vaccines . It was shared by bravohousewives Instagram page . “We got COVID on New Year’s,” Kelly stated. “ Heather Dubrow’s son gave it to us.”

Kelly issued an apology to the Dubrow family after receiving a letter from their attorney. And it was the most sarcastic apology ever. LoveAndyC on Twitter reposted the video for your viewing pleasure.

Rick exited his job at Fox News , and now the couple has their own podcast, Rick & Kelly Unmasked . Kelly and Rick went after Heather on the first episode of the podcast. Kelly claimed that Heather left RHOC because she was demoted. “She got demoted, and her ego got to her,” Kelly said. “She says that she quit because of the climate that was surrounding [the show]. … Well, that’s not true.” For good measure, Kelly dared Heather to sue her and called her a “pretentious bitch.”

According to Heavy. , Kelly shared a sneak peek of an upcoming podcast episode on her Instagram page. So, what was the topic? You guessed it- RHOC ! “It’s not healthy. It’s not healthy in relationships, it’s not healthy for the kids, my daughter is very happy that I’m not on the show,” Kelly explained.

“She said, ‘thank God, mom.’ She did not want to shoot last year, and she didn’t want to shoot this year.” Kelly certainly didn’t deem the show unhealthy when she was on it. In fact, she was looking forward to being on Season 16 .

“So when people say, oh, Heather Dubrow took your job, you’re not on it, thank the Lord, because I’m happier,” Kelly remarked. Sure, Kelly. Whatever you say.

