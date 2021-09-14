CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders' Jean Slater learns she's cancer-free after months of fear but faces prison

Jean Slater has discovered that she does not have cancer and is not dying on EastEnders.

The BBC One soap opera delivered a twist on Tuesday night as Jean was taken in for questioning regarding the drugs that had been in the Slater garage.

However, at the station, as Jean stonewalled the detective questioning her, she collapsed and was taken to hospital after disclosing her belief that she was dying of cancer.

Yet, at the hospital, Jean got a shock and was left blissfully delighted to discover from a doctor that her lump was benign and she did not have cancer.

Jean Slater required medical attention after collapsin at the police station in EastEnders ( Image: BBC)

Despite the detective being pleased for Jean, he did let her know that unless she cooperated with him in regards to the drugs, she could be facing a very lengthy prison sentence.

Fans are aware that Ruby Allen shopped Jean to the police for the drugs in a bid to stop her telling Ruby's husband Martin Fowler that ruby had framed Stacey Slater for pushing her down a staircase and causing her miscarriage.

Jean was then delivered wonderful news by a doctor at the hospital ( Image: BBC)

Yet, Martin also discovered Ruby's informing on Jean to the police when he checked his wife's phone and found a text from the police thanking her for her help.

Will Jean be left to suffer in prison?

Naturally, however, viewers were delighted to discover that Jean would not be shuffling off this mortal coil any time soon.

One EastEnders fan penned on Twitter : "oh jean… im so glad ur ok… lets get u off these drugs charges… get a lawyer……. not gray".

Jean was delighted to be told by a doctor that she was cancer-free ( Image: BBC)

A different viewer wrote: "The BEST thing to come outta tonight's episode is to find out Jean's is absolutely fine".

Meanwhile, another admirer of the BBC One soap commented: "Annoys me so much that Gillian Wright doesn’t get the appreciation she deserves, hands down one of the best actresses on here and doesn’t get anywhere near the amount of awards she should be getting #eastenders#jean ".

Elsewhere, one fan tweeted: "Took long enough to let Jean know what we already knew #Eastenders ".

However, Jean still faces jail time after Ruby shopped her to the police for the weed in the Slater garage ( Image: BBC)

Finally, one EastEnders follower concluded: "Imagine finding out you don’t have cancer just to be put in prison. Poor jean man #EastEnders ".

Well, on Thursday's episode, Martin pays a visit to ex Stacey in prison to discuss the situation, while Jean makes a big decision at the police station.

Will she escape a prison sentence?

*EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think will happen next to Jean Slater? Let us know in the comments below.

