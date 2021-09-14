CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge’s Elder Abuse Webcast Registration

By April Lovette
swark.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister today: Two hour webcast hosted by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. The Elder Abuse Webcast is free and open to the public and will cover elder financial abuse, an overview of Medicaid fraud investigative authority expansion and other relevant topics to Elder Abuse. The Arkansas Securities Department, Arkansas State Nursing Board and Attorney General’s Office will be presenting. This webcast does NOT offer any continuing education credits.

swark.today

