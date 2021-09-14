Rutledge’s Elder Abuse Webcast Registration
Register today: Two hour webcast hosted by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. The Elder Abuse Webcast is free and open to the public and will cover elder financial abuse, an overview of Medicaid fraud investigative authority expansion and other relevant topics to Elder Abuse. The Arkansas Securities Department, Arkansas State Nursing Board and Attorney General’s Office will be presenting. This webcast does NOT offer any continuing education credits.swark.today
