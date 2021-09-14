Rutledge’s Elder Abuse Webcast Registration

A recent piece of legislation from Texas rocked the nation after taking a strong stance on behalf of the pro-life movement. Senate Bill 8 aims to restrict abortion to within the first six weeks of pregnancy—when a heartbeat can be detected. However, Texas took quite an unorthodox, almost revolutionary approach with this bill. Rather than punish (by fine or incarceration) those seeking an abortion or those complicit in providing an abortion, the bill puts this right into the hands of the public. An individual is now able to sue anyone complicit in providing an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. Federal institutions forfeit the right to be involved in these proceedings, allowing them to be settled within the courts.

