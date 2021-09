Salt Bae’s London restaurant is closer than ever, with the living meme freshly arrived in the city before opening Nusret London at the Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge. Nusret Gökçe is currently quarantining in a luxurious central London hotel, presumably that of his restaurant, having arrived from the United Arab Emirates, where he had told watching steak stans that he would see the city “soon.” With around three days of quarantine left, the betting is that the restaurant will open not this weekend, but the one following, around the start of October.

