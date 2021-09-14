Curley Wolf Girls Golf Headed to State

The Curley Wolf Girls Golf team is headed to State after placing second at the 5AAA District Golf Tournament yesterday. The team traveled to Glenwood to compete and made an impressive showing. Coach Mike Godwin said he was thrilled with yesterday’s turnout and looks forward to going to the State Golf Tournament. “I’m proud of how the girls competed and played,” Godwin said. “They played very well and the girls are really excited to go to the state level.” Listed below are the individual and team scores for the top three schools from yesterday. Curley Wolf Girls Golf advances to State on September 29th.