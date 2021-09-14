CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's all-civilian SpaceX orbit set to launch tomorrow

By Andrew Paul
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspiration4, the first “all-civilian” crew spaceflight courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is set to launch tomorrow evening at 8:02 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, beginning an approximately 357-mile-high, three-day orbit of Earth. The event has been hyped for months by Musk and his private space company’s PR, not to mention Netflix’s multi-episode docu-ganda series that premiered on September 6.

Inverse

SpaceX: After Inspiration4, Elon Musk hints at Starlink upgrade for Dragon

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission returned to Earth over the weekend, and Elon Musk already has ideas for how to make the next mission even better. The mission, which launched Wednesday, was the first all-civilian trip to orbit. The group spent three days inside the Crew Dragon capsule conducting scientific experiments and observing the Earth flying past before splashing down to Earth on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Flies at a Lower Altitude Than Ever Before – Captures a Mars Rock Feature in 3D

The rotorcraft captures nuances of rocky outcrop during aerial reconnaissance. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on September 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” (after a medieval abbey in the French Alps) by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Terraform Mars: After Inspiration4, Elon Musk hints at his long-term goal

Elon Musk doesn’t just want to build a city on Mars — he wants to terraform the planet. On Sunday, the day after SpaceX’s all-civilian mission to orbit returned to Earth, the CEO took to Twitter to suggest that he’s still got his sights set on the long-term goal of making Mars a more Earth-like world. In response to a post about Mars temperatures, which claimed the average surface temperature is around minus 63 degrees Celsius (minus 82 degrees Fahrenheit), Musk responded: “Needs a little warming up.”
ASTRONOMY
theclevelandamerican.com

“He’s Still Sleeping”: Elon Musk mocks Bitain for ignoring the historic SpaceX mission

Netizens questioned whether the US President had not issued a public statement on the matter even though NASA and rival companies had praised the achievement. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, mocked President Joe Biden after SpaceX successfully completed a historic space mission, and the U.S. president has not yet commented publicly on SpaceX’s achievements. The first task was made entirely by the public.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Blade

To the editor: Billionaire space exploits a waste

"Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us," announced Elon Musk's SpaceX after four space tourists ended a trip to orbit. The wealth of Elon Musk is about $196 billion. Stated another way, if Mr. Musk were to evenly divide his wealth among everyone in Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance counties (population 144,235), we'd each get over $1.35 million.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

All-civilian SpaceX crew took this out-of-this-world selfie

If you were traveling to space with three buddies, there’s no way you’d forgo the to chance to grab a selfie, right?. The Inspiration4 crew that took the first all-civilian orbital flight last week clearly had a lot of fun during their three-day mission, performing science experiments, taking in the extraordinary views, and, yes, capturing the occasional selfie as a memento of the historic trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch the best bits from SpaceX’s historic all-civilian mission

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew has successfully completed the first all-civilian orbital space mission. The three-day trip ended with a splashdown off the coast of Florida on Saturday, September 18. The feat earns the crew a place in the history books and gives them a story to dine out on for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. The space agency hopes the robot will confirm the presence of water ice just below the surface, which could one day be converted into rocket fuel for missions to Mars and deeper into the cosmos. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters. It is one of the solar system's coldest regions, and has only so far been probed from afar using sensors such as those aboard NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

