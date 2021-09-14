Elon Musk's all-civilian SpaceX orbit set to launch tomorrow
Inspiration4, the first “all-civilian” crew spaceflight courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is set to launch tomorrow evening at 8:02 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, beginning an approximately 357-mile-high, three-day orbit of Earth. The event has been hyped for months by Musk and his private space company’s PR, not to mention Netflix’s multi-episode docu-ganda series that premiered on September 6.www.inputmag.com
