iann dior Returns With New Single "V12" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
After hitting a series of milestone achievements, including his first chart-topping single with 24kGoldn's "Mood," hitmaker iann dior is back with his latest single. The Puerto Rican-born, Corpus Christi-raised vocalist has returned with his latest new music, enlisting Lil Uzi Vert for "V12." The track, which was produced by Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and Cxdy, has been in the works for several months, and fans are excited to finally hear the finished version. It comes alongside a new music video, directed by Rudy Grazziani and iann dior.www.hotnewhiphop.com
