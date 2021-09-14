CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Mostert announces he’s having season-ending surgery to repair his knee

By Kyle Posey
Bay Area Sports Page
 6 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers knew they’d be without starting running back Raheem Mostert for at least eight weeks after they found out Mostert had “chipped knee cartilage.”. Kyle Shanahan said that he anticipated Mostert would return to the team in eight weeks. However, after consulting with multiple doctors and weighing his options, Mostert announced on Twitter Monday that he’s having season-ending surgery to repair his knee:

www.ninersnation.com

