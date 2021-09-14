Raheem Mostert announces he’s having season-ending surgery to repair his knee

This is a huge blow for fantasy managers who spent a high pick on Mostert and are now left looking for running backs. Mostert has consistently flashed his top-end potential as a fantasy running back, although him being unable to stay on the field made him a risky pick going into 2021. Fantasy managers should spend a great portion of their FAAB in attempt to get fellow running back Elijah Mitchell, who saw 19 carries for 104 yards on Sunday in Mostert's absence. Nonetheless, dynasty owners with Mostert can only hope he is able to come back in 2022 healthy and at 100%, though his fantasy value will certainly depend on where he signs in free agency.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO