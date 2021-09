One of the most popular vehicles in America is the pickup truck. People love driving pickup trucks for a multitude of reasons. Whether it’s because they need to haul or tow heavy loads, drive offroad, and handle tough terrain, or just because they like driving trucks, people all have their reasons to own a pickup truck. As we move into 2022, there are a few brand new trucks coming out for the first time. Many are hybrid or electric vehicles, which people love because of the truck’s long history of bad gas mileage. Here are some of the most anticipated pickup trucks of 2022.

