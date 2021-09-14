Cool Job Alert: Community Research Assistant for Polis Institute
Rockstar Orlando-based organization, the Polis Institute (Facebook | Website), is looking for part-time Community Research Assistants to join their team in West Lakes. Polis works to amplify equity and justice in urban communities through community empowerment, collaborative engagement, and mobilizing “data with dignity” to transform neighborhoods. They primarily work with historically African American and Latino urban communities like Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood to offer place-based equity solutions to overcome systemic injustice and structural racism.bungalower.com
