CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Cool Job Alert: Community Research Assistant for Polis Institute

By Brendan O'Connor
bungalower
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Orlando-based organization, the Polis Institute (Facebook | Website), is looking for part-time Community Research Assistants to join their team in West Lakes. Polis works to amplify equity and justice in urban communities through community empowerment, collaborative engagement, and mobilizing “data with dignity” to transform neighborhoods. They primarily work with historically African American and Latino urban communities like Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood to offer place-based equity solutions to overcome systemic injustice and structural racism.

bungalower.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parramore#Rockstar#Research Assistant#The Polis Institute#African American#Latino

Comments / 0

Community Policy