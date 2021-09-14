Boston Celtics: 3 ways Zach LaVine would help the C’s

When it comes to offseason shakeups and maneuverings, the Boston Celtics have proven to be one of the most active organizations in the entire league. From the resignation of Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations early on to the most recent key transaction that landed the Cs this year’s biggest free agency steal in Dennis Schroder, Boston has been unbelievably busy and, though we may be just over a month away from tip-off to 2021-22, there is still plenty of time to see some more entertaining moves be made.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO