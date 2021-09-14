CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Boston Celtics: 3 ways Zach LaVine would help the C’s

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, MA - JANUARY 13: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during a game at TD Garden on January 13, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Al Horford headlines Dan Greenberg’s Ben Simmons proposal

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. If the Boston Celtics plan on getting in on the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, it may take quite the haul to pry him out of Philadelphia. With Simmons formally requesting a trade away from the only franchise he has suited up for in...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Predicting the C’s opening night starting lineup

This Past offseason saw the Boston Celtics become more aggressive than in years past. Brad Stevens, the new President of Basketball Operations, quickly went to work in reshaping this roster. With all the new additions, it has Celtics fans questioning how new head coach, Ime Udoka, will go about filling out his starting lineup?
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: CJ McCollum traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

When it comes to offseason shakeups and maneuverings, the Boston Celtics have proven to be one of the most active organizations in the entire league. From the resignation of Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations early on to the most recent key transaction that landed the Cs this year’s biggest free agency steal in Dennis Schroder, Boston has been unbelievably busy and, though we may be just over a month away from tip-off to 2021-22, there is still plenty of time to see some more entertaining moves be made.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ClutchPoints

Two unrealistic trades the Boston Celtics need to make

After an incredibly busy summer, it seems like the Boston Celtics are slowly settling to the new state of their franchise. Former general manager, Danny Ainge, has left his post and he has been replaced by the former coach of the team, Brad Stevens. While it seems like all the moves have been done, it is still possible to find some gold on the trade market.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine’s brutally honest feelings on not receiving extension

The Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to sign Zach LaVine to an extension this offseason, but there was a catch. Giving LaVine a max extension would have hindered the Bulls’ ability to make necessary changes to the roster because it would have required using cap space. So, instead, Chicago opted to go big in free agency by acquiring Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Watch Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso Destroy a Workout (and the Rim)

We get our fair share of workout montages and “look how beefed-up I am” photos during the offseason, but rarely do we get a closer look at an extended gym workout. Jordan Lawley has worked with Zach LaVine for years, and the basketball trainer recently published an extended look at LaVine’s workout with new teammate Alex Caruso on his YouTube channel. The 15 minutes video shows the two Bulls players working through a number of different on-court exercises with plenty of fun back-and-forth banter along the way.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine signs with MTN DEW, takes on new NBA 2K22 role

On Friday, PepsiCo announced that MTN DEW has signed Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to its national roster of athletes. Not only does that news put LaVine in the company of other stars such as Zion Williamson and A'ja Wilson, it also includes a fun wrinkle in NBA 2K22, which hit shelves Sept. 10.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Jaylen Brown
Blog a Bull

Cash Considerations Podcast: A Zach LaVine lovefest with Josh Eberley

Cash Considerations welcomes NBA Twitter star Josh Eberley to the pod to show all the love to Zach LaVine as he prepares to lead the Bulls back to relevance. We discuss how LaVine will mesh with all the new talent around him and just how good this roster can be after the aggressive moves over the last year, all while addressing the criticisms that Chicago went all in on a team without a championship ceiling.
NBA
FanSided

MTN DEW adds NBA All-Star Zach LaVine as an athlete partner

The Dew Nation has a new player to support. NBA All-Star Zach LaVine is the next athlete to be added to the MTN DEW roster. Continuing the brand’s support of the NBA and its players, this newest partnership is just one aspect of additional collaborations with the NBA and 2K.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Pass or pursue on 3 C&C proposed trade targets

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports. With what we’ve seen from Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens so far in his new seat, it’s fair to say that there will be plenty of more player movement between now and the trade deadline next February if the Cs are anything but the top team in the NBA record-wise.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Boston Globe
CelticsBlog

Did the Boston Celtics’ offense get better this offseason?

Not all basketball skills are created equal. Some can exist in unlimited quantities across lineups. There is no such thing, for example, as too much shooting, passing, or well-timed help defense. Other skills have diminishing returns though. Deploying a great screen setter can be immensely valuable within an ecosystem that...
NBA
Popculture

Zach LaVine Lands Major Role in 'NBA 2K22'

NBA 2K22 is available now, and Zach LaVine has a new role in the basketball video game. On Friday, MTN DEW announced that LaVine is part of its national roster alongside NBA superstar Zion Williamson and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. LaVine appears in NBA 2K22 serving as the brand's in-game host and takes fans through a variety of three-point challenges.
NBA
chatsports.com

Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine a key trade target for the Celtics

Zach LaVine, Bulls Rumors (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Something that likely won’t slow down around Bulls rumors heading into next season is any speculation surrounding star shooting guard Zach LaVine on the trade market. It doesn’t look like the Bulls’ front office has given any indication that LaVine will be available in trade talks heading into next season, but that hasn’t stopped various reports from coming out about teams potentially targeting him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Could Celtics pursue Zach LaVine in free agency next summer?

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics made several moves this offseason with the goal of maintaining enough financial flexibility to bring in high-priced free-agent talent next summer. But who could they acquire -- especially if Bradley Beal decides to stay with the Washington Wizards?. Apparently Celtics fans should keep an...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Why moves hasn’t improved C’s this offseason

The Boston Celtics have made an abundance of moves this offseason but none for a really game-changing player who can move the needle toward a championship. Previously, it was asked if the Boston Celtics really have any plan at all for the 2021/2022 season and beyond? This writer was severely taken to task for this lack of confidence.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy