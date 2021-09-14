Boston Celtics: Cs land Bam Adebayo in 2017 NBA Re-Draft

Following an early postseason exit, the Boston Celtics spent the 2021 NBA offseason retooling their roster. Their moves have certainly been interesting, with the team making a handful of trades for players like Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Juancho Hernangomez. They were also busy in free agency by adding household names like Dennis Schröder and Enes Kanter while agreeing to extensions with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. For now, fans can only speculate about hypothetical lineup combinations from their new head coach in Ime Udoka, who has taken over for Brad Stevens, the man who will now pull the strings in the front office.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO