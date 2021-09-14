Met Gala 2021: The Best Beauty Looks
The Met Gala returned last night to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Here are MOJEH’s favourite beauty looks from the star-studded evening. After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Met Gala finally made its return last night in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. New York City was buzzing with anticipation, patiently awaiting the arrival of celebrities in their Monday best, and they did not disappoint. The evening’s hair and makeup had us captivated (read: taking notes so we can replicate the best looks) with a range of looks from classic Hollywood glam and bedazzled manicures to colourful shadows and bold bangs. Here are our favourite beauty looks of the evening.mojeh.com
Comments / 0