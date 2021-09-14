Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record
Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.movieweb.com
Comments / 2