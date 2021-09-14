CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.

movieweb.com

Comments / 2

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Thor: Love and Thunder Training Has Changed Natalie Portman: It's So Wild to Feel Strong

With many Marvel fans currently occupied with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and what it all means for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, it has been a while since we heard anything new about the other movie that has already wrapped filming and arrives next year: Thor: Love and Thunder. With the movie bringing in the Guardians of The Galaxy, and seeing the once unthinkable return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the fourth solo outing for the God of Thunder is set to be something pretty big. And it isn't the only thing that is coming packed, because Natalie Portman had to go through some rigorous training to get in shape for her Marvel return as she revealed in a recent interview.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Chris Rock Recalls Superman Role That Never Happened: I Was This Close

There have been a large number of comic book based movies that have entered production only to fall apart before ever making it to screens, and one of those in that "one that got away" category is Superman Lives, a potential Tim Burton-directed project from the late 1990s. While speaking as part of a roundtable interview which also featured Joy Boyega, Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors and Josh O'Connor, Chris Rock mentioned his experience as one of the actors who were set to star in the DC franchise revival.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson's Hiking Outfit Goes Viral

Brie Larson is currently gearing up for The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Larson is pretty active on social media, and we've seen a lot of cool training posts recently. The actor also recently welcomed Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, to the MCU in a sweet tweet. Larson's latest post is making some waves online due to a pretty epic hiking outfit she posted on Twitter. The post went up this morning and has already gotten over 30,000 likes and counting.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Zendaya
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Ms Marvel#American#Marvel Comics#The Time Stone#Yon Rogg#Avengers
wegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Leak Brings a New Romantic Interest to Wakanda from the Marvel Comics

A new leak has come to the surface for the fictitious land of Wakanda, and it's a good one. While production of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ started in June, we know very little about the plot itself. What we do know of the plot is scarce indeed, but future Ironheart, Riri Williams is set to be involved in the events of ﻿Wakanda Forever. Additionally, a new leak, courtesy of ﻿Murphy's Multiverse﻿, indicates that ﻿﻿famed captain of Dora ﻿Milaje, Aneka, will be joining the mix.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed For Role In DC Film

Many movie fans know of Chris Hemsworth for his many appearances as the iconic Marvel superhero Thor, however, according to a recent report, the star actor is being considered to take up a role within the other comic-book film Goliath — DC. According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Finally Speaks Out After Replacing Tom Holland

Marvel’s What If…? is now in the final third of its first season, and with all the madness, mayhem, and Multiverse came a slew of new actors voicing our popular heroes, one of which was the fan-favorite, Spider-Man. Since 2016, Tom Holland has been the World’s cinematic Spider-Man. Debuting in...
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU Wolverine Movie Rumored For November 2024 Release

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for a theatrical release on May 5th, 2023; however, the schedule for Marvel remains barren after. Following Friday’s announcements, there are seven slots available, and we can only realistically name four of the comic book blockbusters set to fill them. Given that...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Reflects On Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Presence’ On The Set Of Wakanda Forever

It’s been a little over a year since Chadwick Boseman passed away, and his loss is still felt in the Hollywood realm, particularly among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. With Marvel Studios opting not to recast T’Challa for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, nor recreate him digitally, it remains to be seen how the sequel will address the character’s fate. However, Angela Bassett recently shared that Boseman’s “presence” certainly wasn’t absent from Wakanda Forever’s production.
MOVIES
NME

Angela Bassett opens up about filming ‘Black Panther’ sequel without Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther star Angela Bassett has spoken about filming the movie’s sequel without actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last year. Boseman played protagonist T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) in the 2018 blockbuster, and would have been reprising his role if not for his passing. Bassett, who plays Wakanda’s queen Ramonda, said that the cast and crew have been feeling the star’s absence while shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy