Denim and leather jackets, sweatshirts, perhaps even an oversized blazer are defaults when there’s a chill in the air. However, the shacket — aka a shirt jacket — is the decidedly fresher, just-polished-enough layer that’s officially established its staying power after gaining momentum on the trend circuit. It’s one of those versatile pieces you never quite knew how much you needed until you gave it a try, packing a one-two punch. The collared silhouette mirrors the classic button-down shirt that can be worn as a top or open as a jacket (hence the name). But unlike the roomy button-downs that peaked throughout summer as a lighter weight layer to toss on over tanks, dresses, and tees, the shacket has a bit of heft to keep you warm and a structured outerwear feel thanks to its intended oversized fit.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO