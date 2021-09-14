CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Limited to special teams

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Metellus didn't have a tackle in Sunday's overtime loss to the Bengals. He played 18 snaps, all on special teams. He begins the season as a reserve safety and may be limited to special teams barring injuries to starters.

