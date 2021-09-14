CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana coronavirus report

By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
7 days ago
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, the state reports that 970,656 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 474,414 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 136,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,249 new cases since the most recent report, 8,332 active cases, and 125,996 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 6,756 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 362 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,847 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

Montana National Guard assigned to aid beleaguered hospitals

HELENA — With hospitals across Montana struggling to accomodate a renewed surge in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday he is assigning National Guard members to aid beleaguered staff at facilities in Billings, Helena, Butte, Missoula and Bozeman. Seventy guard members, on top of 17 who have...
HELENA, MT
Students urge regents to mandate vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to complicate the fall semester for K-12 public schools and college campuses across Montana. Elementary and high schools in numerous cities and towns have temporarily switched to remote learning in response to outbreaks among students and staff, and Montana State University abruptly pivoted to requiring face masks in classrooms on the third day of the fall term.
HELENA, MT
What does the science really say about masking?

An emergency rule issued Aug. 31 by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has intensified debate over face mask requirements for public school students in recent weeks, generating contradictory claims about the science regarding mask wearing. DPHHS’ rule states that the scientific literature on the effectiveness of...
EDUCATION
Interior Secretary signs CSKT water compact

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland formally executed the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water compact Friday, finalizing a long-running effort to negotiate an agreement that reconciles the tribes’ historic treaty rights with Montana’s modern water rights doctrine. In exchange for the CSKT relinquishing legal claims to thousands of...
U.S. POLITICS
Montana hospitals, unions grapple with Biden’s new vaccine mandate

The vaccination plan President Joe Biden unveiled late last week, which requires businesses with more than 100 employees and organizations that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to ensure their employees are vaccinated, has many Montanans struggling to understand what compliance looks like for a directive that’s currently more a general initiative than an actionable plan.
MONTANA STATE
State revises marijuana advertising rules

The Montana Department of Revenue has revised proposed regulations regarding marijuana advertising that had raised eyebrows among dispensaries, growers and others in the state’s burgeoning adult-use cannabis industry. This summer, the department has been navigating an exhaustive rulemaking process ahead of the Jan. 1, 2022, opening of Montana’s recreational cannabis...
HELENA, MT
Montana Nurses Association slams state rule on school mask mandates

The Montana Nurses Association expressed serious concern Wednesday over the legality and scientific accuracy of an Aug. 31 emergency rule issued by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The rule told public schools they “should consider” parental concerns when imposing face mask mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and stated that scientific literature is “not conclusive” on the effectiveness of masks in reducing the spread of viral infections.
EDUCATION
EPA names Billings site a Superfund cleanup priority

A three-mile-wide swath of central and downtown Billings where groundwater has been contaminated with chlorinated solvents from laundromat operations is set to receive federal Superfund status per a notice issued by the Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday. Superfund status enables access to federal funding and expertise for cleanup projects aimed at protecting human health and the environment.
BILLINGS, MT
Knudsen joins trans lawsuits in Tennessee and Arkansas

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen last week signed on to a Tennessee lawsuit challenging federal protections for transgender people issued by the Biden administration in June. Twenty Republican attorneys general including Knudsen are seeking to strike down directives by the U.S. Department of Education and other agencies that extend anti-discrimination...
TENNESSEE STATE
Gianforte budget director to step down after nine months

HELENA — State Budget Director Kurt Alme, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s top fiscal adviser, will leave his position Oct. 1, less than a year after being named to one of the highest-profile roles in state government. In a statement released by Gianforte’s office Tuesday, Alme cited family considerations, specifically the strain...
HELENA, MT
The law that injected confusion and conflict into public health

Days before the start of the fall semester, Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham issued a statement reimplementing a face mask requirement for all K-12 students and staff in the district. School officials had previously adopted an optional mask policy for the fall, but in an Aug. 21 letter to stakeholders, Upham explained that a number of factors, including a recent outbreak among student athletes at Skyview High School, prompted him to change course “to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our schools open.”
BILLINGS, MT
Billings joins the Montana home rush

In his 43 years selling real estate in Billings, Bob Leach has seen dramatic swings in the housing market. He was there in the 1980s when interest rates hit an all-time high of nearly 19% on a 30-year mortgage. He was there for the 2008 recession and remembers how the community was affected when home sales collapsed.
MONTANA STATE
