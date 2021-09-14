Montana coronavirus report

As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, the state reports that 970,656 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 474,414 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 136,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,249 new cases since the most recent report, 8,332 active cases, and 125,996 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 6,756 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 362 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,847 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.