CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert done for season with knee injury

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyvVS_0bvxo6lJ00

Injuries — and illness — in 2020 sent the San Francisco 49ers from Super Bowl representatives to the NFC West basement. Kyle Shanahan’s team has been hit again after its first week of this season.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been lost for the remainder of the 2021 season. He announced on social media Tuesday he will undergo surgery for a knee injury.

Mostert had two carries for 20 yards before leaving the 49ers’ 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. He was originally deemed as questionable to return but that was overly optimistic.

The 49ers did get 104 yards and a touchdown from Elijah Mitchell in their victory over the NFC North doormats.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Shanahan not surprised by 49ers RB Mostert's injury decision

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. — Raheem Mostert announcing that he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season on Tuesday via social media came as a surprise to 49ers fans, but not Kyle Shanahan. After originally reporting to media that the 49ers' 2019 leading rusher would miss eight weeks due...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Raheem Mostert or Trey Sermon: Which 49ers RB should I start?

The debate between which San Francisco 49ers RB out of Raheem Mostert or Trey Sermon fantasy football managers should lean on in Week 1 has been building since Sermon was drafted in the third round back in April. Ahead of the first week of the fantasy season, what is the outlook for both Mostert and Sermon, and can you rely on either 49ers RB this week?
NFL
Sporting News

What Raheem Mostert's knee injury means for 49ers, Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell & fantasy football owners

Raheem Mostert missed half the 2020 NFL season with an ankle injury. Now, it appears he will miss half the 2021 season because of another leg injury. Mostert carried the ball twice for 20 yards during the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Lions in Week 1. After that, he exited the game and was initially ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later ruled out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Daily Republic

49ers’ Raheem Mostert out for the season; Kerryon Johnson added to practice squad

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The season of one of the NFL’s fastest running backs has ended in a flash. The 49ers’ Raheem Mostert said Tuesday via social media that he will have season-ending knee surgery. The news came a day after head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert would have arthroscopic surgery to repair chipped knee cartilage and would be sidelined for eight weeks.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Raheem Mostert Suffers Chipped Cartilage in Knee!! | How serious is that injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Raheem Mostert’s knee injury. How serious is that injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
Detroit News

Tuesday's NFL: 49ers' Raheem Mostert to undergo season-ending surgery

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Raheem Mostert (knee) to undergo season-ending surgery

This is a huge blow for fantasy managers who spent a high pick on Mostert and are now left looking for running backs. Mostert has consistently flashed his top-end potential as a fantasy running back, although him being unable to stay on the field made him a risky pick going into 2021. Fantasy managers should spend a great portion of their FAAB in attempt to get fellow running back Elijah Mitchell, who saw 19 carries for 104 yards on Sunday in Mostert's absence. Nonetheless, dynasty owners with Mostert can only hope he is able to come back in 2022 healthy and at 100%, though his fantasy value will certainly depend on where he signs in free agency.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Loss of RB Raheem Mostert 'really sucks'

The San Francisco 49ers originally believed running back Raheem Mostert would miss roughly eight weeks of action with chipped cartilage in his knee. However, the situation changed Tuesday when Mostert confirmed he would have season-ending surgery. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy