CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

A Ghost Named Lucille Still Lingers in this Colorado Casino

By Kelsey Nistel
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even before entering the Gilpin Hotel and Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado you can tell the stately, three-story brick building is full of history. Formerly a hotel, the original establishment dates back to the mining days of the late 1800s, during a time when the Central City/Black Hawk area was considered to be the richest square mile on earth. Back then, the town of Black Hawk wasn't known for gambling, but was still a tourist destination for those traveling through the area.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Colorado panel recommends tribal name change for mountain

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel has recommended that a mountain peak west of Denver be renamed in honor of a Native American woman who acted as a translator for tribes and white settlers in the 19th century. Thursday's recommendation comes amid national efforts to address a history of...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Bison Herd Surrounds Cars In A Colorado Wildlife Refuge

Wildlife encounters have not been nor have they ever been an uncommon sight here in Colorado. In fact, in the past several years (especially this year) it seems like there have been so many more than usual. While that's probably largely in part to more people having cameras, such as security cameras and their phones always sitting nearby, it's a lot easier to document wildlife now than in the past. Still, wildlife, especially around this time of year is certainly not an uncommon sight here in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Legend Says a Vampire is Buried in this Colorado Cemetery

Among the many graves in the Lafayette Municipal Cemetery, lies a flat, rectangular marker that's eerily different from the rest. According to Colorado legend, a vampire named Fodor Glava is buried under this mysterious marker, and although he passed away over one hundred years ago, his spirit is believed to have lived on, haunting the cemetery where he was laid to rest.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Black Hawk, CO
City
Central City, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 KEKB

Where to Find the Colorado Mountain with Proposed Name Change

Earlier today the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously to rename a mountain in Clear Creek County. Where exactly will you find this mountain?. For the moment, the mountain is referred to as Squaw Mountain. After today's unanimous vote, it will be renamed Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain. Where Will You Find...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

I’ve Lived in Colorado a Year: Here Are 30 Things I’ve Learned

Hard to believe it's already been a year. Thinking back on it, that year has flown by so fast and it's almost felt like I JUST moved here a month ago. But so much has happened, we've done so many awesome things, and we have had some fantastic experiences since my wife, our six-year-old son, and I started calling Colorado home. Oh, and we can't forget about our dog Lucy and Kozmoe the Kitty either.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Ghost#The Gilpin Hotel#Legends Of America
New Country 99.1

Meow Wolf Denver Has Already Sold 100,000 Tix – Why That’s Great

It's definitely unique, and maybe that's why so many people have already said, 'Meow!' when it comes to getting 'immersed' in America's third installation. It's huge, not only physically, but metaphorically as well. 'Convergence Station' stands large near Mile High and has had wild popularity at its two other locations across the country: Meow Wolf Denver. The best way to describe it is that it's art that you wander through and experience.
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

New Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado named

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Agriculture recently announced Dr. Morgan McCarty as their new Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado. In her new role, Dr. McCarty will be responsible for focusing on disease response procedures, management of division activities, and supporting Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin, as well as the Animal Health Division as a whole.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
13newsnow.com

Colorado's new 200-pound baby hippo gets his name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced the gender of its nine-week old hippopotamus. The calf’s mom Zambezi helped reveal the baby's name with a special breakfast of carrots, oranges and hay in the shape of her calf's new name. The baby's new name: Omo. Omo is named...
COLORADO STATE
Only In Colorado

The Colorado Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

‘Tis the season for getting outside to walk, hike, bike, and drive, as temperatures are finally becoming cooler and more comfortable and the leaves are continuing to change. While you cannot go wrong with leaf-peeping nearly anywhere in Colorado, some places are better than others, including this Colorado ghost town that becomes even more beautiful in […] The post The Colorado Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s Fall Color Guide: When And Where To Go For Best Views

Hooray, it's officially fall and I'm certainly not mad about it. Especially living in such a great place to enjoy the autumn scenery. Colorado is an awesome place to be for fall adventures. I love fall, the older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

AIA Colorado Names Design + Honor Award Winners

On September 14, AIA Colorado announced the recipients of its 2021 Design + Honor Awards, recognizing Colorado architecture firms, projects, and architects for outstanding design. The award recipients were honored during a virtual presentation. “Our world is changing, and design has never been more important,” said AIA Colorado CEO Mike...
POLITICS
New Country 99.1

‘Get In, Loser’ Says Bear Who Locked Itself in Truck in Colorado (Probably)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is, once again, reminding you to lock your car in Bear Country. A bear trapped in your vehicle is usually bad for the bear, and definitely bad for you and your car's interior, as shown in the tweet below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An incident happened on Tuesday in South Park, Colorado, and authorities didn't say whether the truck was locked or unlocked, but regardless, the bear got in and caused 'extensive damage.' Oof. We feel for the owner, but the photo of the bear in the front seat is kind of priceless.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy