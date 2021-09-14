CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic D.C. hotel sold, to be converted into senior living

By Tristan Navera
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDupont Circle's historic Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel has been sold, and the new owner plans to turn it into senior housing. Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) have acquired the property at 2100 Massachusetts Ave. NW from New York City-based Westbrook Partners, per a release. The price reported to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds was $58.1 million, though hotel deeds often reflect lower sale prices due to the removal of some of the hotel’s intangible assets, such as customer base and reputation, for tax purposes.

