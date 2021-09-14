Historic D.C. hotel sold, to be converted into senior living

Designed by world-class industrial French designer, Philippe Starck, LOTTE HOTEL SEATTLE is where the present and the past co-exist. Two buildings converge to create a reimagining of Seattle luxury - elegant yet playful, reverent yet modern. The nation’s oldest Beaux-style architectural building, founded in 1908 and previously America’s first United Methodist Church, was beloved by the community and carefully restored to become The Sanctuary, a place for once-in-a-lifetime celebrations and events. The renovated building preserves traditional pieces of the church such as the pipe organ and beautiful stained-glass windows and ceilings offering a view of Seattle’s skyline. A 44-story tower features a total of 189 artistic and modern guestrooms including 31 suites, a private cocktail lounge and signature restaurant located on the highest floor of the hotel with a spectacular view of Pacific Northwest as well as one-of-a-kind event spaces and world-class facilities from spa to fitness.

