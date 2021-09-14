CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downed Utility Pole Causes Widespread Power Outage

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth lanes on a section of Aliʻi Drive remains closed due to a downed utility pole. Hawaiʻi Police Department first reported about the closure on Aliʻi Drive at Queen Kalama at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Hawaiian Electric responded to the scene that evening and has been working to repair the downed pole throughout the night.

bigislandnow.com

