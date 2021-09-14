Android 12 comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 thanks to the new One UI 4 beta program
Last week saw Google push the Android 12 Beta 5 update as the company nears the final release of the next major version of Android. Then, we heard that Samsung had delayed its Android 12 Beta Program, which was slated to begin at the beginning of this month. But it seems that the delay was short-lived as you can now test out Android 12 for yourself thanks to the new One UI 4.0 beta program.phandroid.com
