The Grain by Moment app is a pro-grade video editing solution for those looking to enjoy premium features and functions right from their smartphone. The app offers access to tools for grading footage as well as a number of different effects, overlays and looks to give the final cut the best-quality aesthetic possible. The app focuses on an intuitive user interface that likens the video editing process to the act of editing a photo with dials for changing color, texture, grain, borders, light leaks and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO