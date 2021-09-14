CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comment Sought on Draft of New Maunakea Master Plan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Hawaiʻi is seeking broad community feedback on a draft of a new Maunakea Master Plan that will guide land-use decisions on UH-managed Maunakea lands. The overarching goals of the plan are to reduce impacts to the natural resources, especially in the summit region, by limiting development; to create a better balance among cultural, environmental, scientific and recreational interests; and to broaden Native Hawaiian and community participation in planning and programming.

