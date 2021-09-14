OnePlus 9 RT “tentatively” set to debut sometime in the middle of October

Back in August, a new rumor cropped up suggesting that the OnePlus 9 RT was in the works, which is a successor to the OnePlus 9R. Instead of offering a second flagship handset in the 2nd half of the year, this device is likely to be positioned in the mid-range market. Since the initial report, we’ve seen a few rumblings here and there, but now, we have a better idea as to when the 9 RT will be released.