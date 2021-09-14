CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus 9 RT “tentatively” set to debut sometime in the middle of October

By Andrew
Phandroid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in August, a new rumor cropped up suggesting that the OnePlus 9 RT was in the works, which is a successor to the OnePlus 9R. Instead of offering a second flagship handset in the 2nd half of the year, this device is likely to be positioned in the mid-range market. Since the initial report, we’ve seen a few rumblings here and there, but now, we have a better idea as to when the 9 RT will be released.

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OnePlus Buds Z2 renders leak, launch tipped for October

The OnePlus Buds Z are the brand’s entry-level truly wireless earphones. These earbuds were unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8T in October 2020. As we are approaching their launch anniversary, details about their successor called OnePlus Buds Z2 have emerged. Popular leaker @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer has partnered with 91Mobiles to...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

OnePlus 9 RT launch date tipped

Last month, Android Central revealed that the OnePlus is working on a new smartphone called the OnePlus 9 RT. The moniker of the device suggests that it will be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9Rv handset that debuted earlier this year. Apart from revealing a few key specs of the phone, the publication claimed that this device will be launching in October. Now, reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared the tentative launch date of the OnePlus 9 RT.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus Nord#Rt#Qualcomm#The Snapdragon 870
Android Headlines

Tipster Says OnePlus 9 RT Could Launch on October 15

The OnePlus 9 RT has made its way to multiple leaks so far. We now have a tentative release date for the phone courtesy of @OnLeaks (via Phone Arena). The renowned tipster shared on Twitter that the phone could break cover on October 15, 2021. What this revelation also tells...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Amazon is debuting its own line of televisions in October

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon.com Inc. introduced its first line of televisions on Thursday, escalating competition with Roku Inc. and Google to control the market for in-home entertainment. Amazon will offer two lines of TVs: the Omni, which will...
BUSINESS
Phandroid

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the Android tablet we sorely need here in the U.S.

Along with a trio of new smartphones that were announced this morning, Xiaomi has announced a few other devices and accessories that you might be interested in. This is headlined by the Xiaomi Pad 5, a 11-inch tablet that looks a lot like the iPad Air, but packs a powerful punch.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Country
China
Phandroid

Google’s Tensor chip could be the Achilles heel of the Pixel 6

Yesterday, we got a juicy leak from Mishaal Rahman over at XDA Developers claiming his source has a Pixel 6 Pro in hand. Today, Rahman is back again with even more information regarding Google’s upcoming flagship. But this time, instead of focusing on features, Rahman and his source is giving us more of an idea of what the Google Tensor chip is capable of.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

OnePlus 9 RT passes 3C certification, launch likely in October

Rumors of a OnePlus flagship phone, called OnePlus 9 RT, have been doing the rounds since August. Earlier this month, the OnePlus 9 RT surfaced on India’s BIS certification site, confirming its existence. And now, the smartphone has also passed China’s 3C certification site, revealing some key details about the smartphone.
NFL
wmleader.com

OnePlus 9 phones get a ‘Hasselblad Xpan’ camera setting

OnePlus started using in its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It’ll be some time before we see the full impact of that partnership in the form custom camera hardware. In the meantime, OnePlus is looking to bring more of a Hasselblad feel to its current phones. The latest software update for the 9-series handsets, which OnePlus has started rolling out, includes a setting that aims to replicate the look of Hasselblad’s XPan film cameras.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

New OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update focuses on useless gimmicks

2021 has not gone the way that OnePlus likely envisioned it would at the beginning of the year. We’ve seen a semi-unique partnership with Hasselblad, a bunch of budget and mid-range devices, and a slew of software problems. All of that has culminated into OnePlus essentially being turned into a sub-brand of Oppo, in an effort to keep the company from sinking completely.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

You can look at, but not touch, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the Google Store in NYC

It’s been a busy few weeks, as we’ve seen the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, along with Apple’s introduction of the iPhone 13. But there’s still one major phone series release on the horizon, and that comes via the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Up to this point, we’ve seen as much of the phone (officially) that Google wants us to see, but now, Google is just toying with us.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 9T won’t be coming this year

For the past few years, OnePlus has had a knack for releasing two different flagship devices over the course of a year. Early in the year, this brings the next “numbered” release, then later in the year, is the “T” iteration that offers slight changes and refinement. Following the OnePlus...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

OnePlus 10 will debut a new "unified" OS merging Color OS and Oxygen OS

Next OnePlus flagship will be the first to come with a new unified OS that merges Color OS and Oxygen OS. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series will also get the integrated operating system. Older OnePlus phones will continue getting their promised Oxygen OS updates. The inevitable is finally happening....
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Start the countdown: The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pass through the FCC

It’s been over a month since Google gave us the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro teaser. We’ve seen billboards start going up, along with plenty of TV commercials ahead of the official release. But the problem is that Google still has not revealed when the phones will actually be available.
NFL
Phandroid

The Pixel Fold may not be the only foldable phone coming from Google

For a good chunk of the year, we’ve heard about Google potentially working on a “Pixel Fold“. There have been references to the device and its “Passport” codename in the Android 12 beta codebase. Of course, with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro around the corner, there are some reservations about whether Google will actually release this device before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy