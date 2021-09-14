How to download Android 12 Beta on Samsung Galaxy S21
Earlier today, Samsung announced that it is releasing the first One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S21 series of devices, which is our first taste of Android 12 outside of Google’s beta program. But instead of opting for a private or limited beta program, if you own the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra, you can join the program right from your phone. Samsung wants to get this into the hands of as many users as possible ahead of the final release sometime later this year.phandroid.com
