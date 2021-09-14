CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

2nd largest South Carolina school district to enforce masks

By JEFFREY COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s second-largest school district plans to begin enforcing its requirement that everyone in the building wear masks.

The Charleston County School Board voted Monday to use federal money to enforce its mask requirement for its 48,000 students.

The board had passed a mask rule in August, but told schools to hold off on enforcing it with students until they could figure out a way around a provision in the South Carolina budget that said state money could not be used to carry out any school mask mandates.

District officials didn’t share how the rule would now be enforced, saying they were still working on the details and hope to finalize them by the end of the week.

The mask rule runs through Oct. 15 as South Carolina deals with a COVD-19 surge as large as any seen during the pandemic.

Intensive care units in both adult and children hospitals are full. More than 750 deaths have been reported in the first 14 days of September. The average new cases reported each day has dipped from last week’s peak, but is still around 4,500 cases — a level only surpassed during the winter peak before vaccines were widely available.

Also on Tuesday, two more lawmakers — one Democrat and one Republican — said they want a special session to repeal the budget rule preventing many districts from passing mask requirements.

Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington, and Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Columbia, issued a joint statement saying conditions have gotten much worse since the proviso was passed in early June.

“We need to repeal this proviso now and allow local governments to make these decisions on their own, based on the rate of spread and the pandemic’s impact on their communities,” their statement read.

A few other Republicans have also called for a special session, including Sen. Luke Rankin from Myrtle Beach, who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But Senate President Harvey Peeler has said he doesn’t have the two-thirds of senators needed to assure the mask ban is repealed. House leadership, after saying they planned a special session in September to deal with spending COVID-19 federal aid, have not scheduled the session yet amid indications they may not meet this fall at all.

Gov. Henry McMaster, during an appearance Tuesday at the groundbreaking of a new reptile and amphibian house at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, again said parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools.

He also again called for people to get COVID-19 vaccines. The state is about 14,000 people away from having 50% of its residents age 12 or above fully vaccinated.

“All we can do about that is to get the information to the people, tell them what works, what doesn’t work, and let them make the best decision for their own families, their own lives,” McMaster said.

___

Michelle Liu contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 10

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky elementary suffers third COVID-19 death among staff

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An elementary school in eastern Kentucky suffered its third coronavirus-related death among its staff since the school year began, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday. Lee County Elementary counselor Rhonda Estes died Monday, Superintendent Sarah Wasson said. A custodian and an instructional aide at the same school...
The Associated Press

School administrators covering for staff out with COVID

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Administrators in the Weare, New Hampshire, school district are covering for school staff members who contracted COVID-19 Superintendent Jacqueline Coe on Monday cited two clusters at Center Woods Elementary School, where at least 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 while in the building last week, WMUR-TV reported.
The Associated Press

Louisiana middle school to remain closed Tuesday after fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana middle school will be closed Tuesday as crews repair damage from a fire. Monday’s fire was sparked by a transformer at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reported. The blaze cut classes short when it started Monday morning, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
Charleston County, SC
Education
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities renewed their search Tuesday of a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered at a Wyoming national park months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.
The Associated Press

Lawsuits claiming 2020 ballots were manipulated come to WA

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Lawsuits have been filed in several western Washington counties claiming auditors used uncertified voting equipment and manipulated thousands of ballots in an unspecified statewide race last year. The Daily Herald reports the lawsuits in Snohomish, Whatcom and Clark counties seek a “full forensic audit” conducted in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy