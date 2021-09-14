CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies at 78

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Former Charlotte Hornets coach and High Point University star Gene Littles has died. Littles was the all-time leading scorer in High Point men’s basketball history. A news release from the North Carolina school says Littles died on Sept. 9 but did not give a cause of death. He was a three-time NAIA All-American between 1965 and 1969. He also leads High Point’s program in field goals and free throws made. Littles played in the American Basketball Association before turning to coaching, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers as an interim coach before going to the Hornets. Gene Littles was 78.

