Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine appeals for masks in schools

By Daniel Griffin
WOWK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and state health leaders will be providing an update on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, a total of 1,311,518 (+7,325) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,775 (+344) hospitalizations and 9,111 (+23) ICU admissions. A total of 6,191,032 people — or 52.9% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,185 from the previous day.

