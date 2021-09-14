CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald, ‘SNL’ and ‘Weekend Update’ Star, Dies at 61

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norm Macdonald, the popular comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member and Weekend Update anchor, has died. He was only 61 years old. Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years, but kept his personal health issues quiet. His diagnosis only became public with his death on Tuesday. Macdonald’s passing...

Outsider.com

Jay Leno Sounds Off on Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending, Late Night Feud for ‘Tonight Show’

With Jay Leno’s time on Last Man Standing over, he’s decided to pick another job. Leno is rebooting You Bet Your Life on Fox. The original series was hosted by the legendary comedian Groucho Marks and ran from 1950-1961. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the former Tonight Show host sat down to talk about his new gig. And while he was at it, he put an end to his decade-long feud with Conan O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
Dispatch

'We lost a comedy giant': Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler mourn Norm Macdonald

Tributes are pouring in for Norm Macdonald after the the comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member died on Tuesday. He was 61 years old. Macdonald's manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed Macdonald's death, after a long but undisclosed battle with cancer. Macdonald's comedy peers and fans took to social media to react to his unexpected death, remembering the comedian as a "legend" and "comedy giant."
CELEBRITIES
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Kevin Nealon
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
TV SHOWS
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald

NEW YORK — Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61. “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” — Conan O’Brien on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments

Click here to read the full article. TV’s familiar faces gathered in downtown Los Angeles and concurrently in London on Sunday night for the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. It was a lively production that kicked off with a TV-inspired singalong of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” because if there has been one constant companion this pandemic year-plus of isolation, it’s been TV. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were the night’s top winners, proving that it was streaming shows that most captured the public’s attention. (Netflix snagged the most awards, with...
TV & VIDEOS
WZZM 13

Emmys 2021: Conan O'Brien Crashes the Stage During Stephen Colbert's Win

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, Live at Sunday night's awards show -- but that didn't stop Conan O'Brien from joining the celebration on stage. Colbert and his staff took the stage as presenter Aidy Bryant revealed them as winners of the category, but O'Brien was somehow already there, raising his arms with excitement.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

4 reasons why Bowen Yang will become first ‘SNL’ featured player to win Emmy

Few sketch performers have had the kind of meteoric rise of Bowen Yang in his first two seasons as a performer on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor came out of the gate strong with a slew of memorable characters like Chen “Trade Daddy” Ciao and impressions of Kim Jong-un and Andrew Yang. He has also made a huge mark on Weekend Update, appearing in two of the most memorable segments of this past season, as himself to discuss anti-Asian violence in America and, mere weeks later, as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. This versatility helped Yang become the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jay Leno comments on Conan O'Brien's farewell, says hosting You Bet Your Life is a chance to do an apolitical TV show

Leno's reboot of the classic game show, famously hosted by Groucho Marx, began airing on Fox stations Monday. In an interview with Deadline, Leno said the show's draw was it being straight down the middle. “Every comedy show now is just divided by politics,” he said. “When I started The Tonight Show, we used to get credit for making fun of both sides equally. That lasted only so long, and then people started yelling at you for not taking one side or the other.” Leno added that "it’s fascinating. If you don’t bring up politics, you find you have a lot in common with people you don’t agree with politically." TV station owners sparked to the concept, he added, because they don’t want to “alienate half their audience.” Asked about Conan's late-night signoff in June after 11 years on TBS, Leno responded by alluding to the drama from 11 years ago of him taking back The Tonight Show: “He’s very good. People get mad at me because somehow I …. It’s a network decision,” he said, adding: “They take the show away and then they go, ‘Will you come back?’ And you go, ‘Really? Is that what you want? Fine.’ I certainly hold no ill will. It’s a business.” ALSO: You Bet Your Life also reunites Leno with Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Emmys 2021: The ‘Coffin Flop’ of Awards Shows

The Emmys are always the Fredo Corleone of the Hollywood award-show crime family — they want respect, but they’re lucky if they get a little pity and/or the occasional banana daiquiri. They always get overshadowed by their glitzier, glammier, drunker siblings. But even by Emmy standards, the 73rd annual event was a tedious mess. If the entertainment scale has “Bowen Yang’s shoes” at one end, and “Dr. Phil comedy sketch” at the other, this long, dark night of the gold went off the charts all the way into “The Queen’s Gambit director reads a speech twice as long as the...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson Admits: ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered or Something’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”. During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)
CELEBRITIES
