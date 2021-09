Job fair at Clackamas mall aims to introduce new workers to decent-paying construction jobs. While Oregon's unemployment rate has dropped from the pandemic peak of 18% to 5.2% in July 2021, the job market is mixed. Low-skilled, high-stress jobs such as food service and moving packages are proving hard to fill as people reassess whether they want to risk COVID-19 to work two or three jobs without health benefits to pay their rent. And there is also a skilled worker shortage as Boomers retire — especially in fields such as construction where schools cut back on trade education, leaving...

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO