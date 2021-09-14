CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDOT Division 4 hosting virtual workshop for disadvantaged businesses enterprises

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILSON — Small business owners looking to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to participate in a virtual workshop on Sept. 25. The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies run by minorities or women. Many small businesses may not be familiar with the letting and award process and how to become prequalified as a subcontractor.

