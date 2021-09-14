YMCA offering reduced price lifeguard certification courses in October

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in year-round employment for a special reduced rate of $50. “Many of the summer lifeguards returned to colleges so facilities are looking to bring in new lifeguards,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “This transition happens every year, but facilities are still short-staffed heading into this year. Starting now to build the supply of lifeguards in the community helps our outdoor pools in the summer as well.”