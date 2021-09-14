CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald, ‘SNL’ and ‘Weekend Update’ Star, Dies at 61

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Norm Macdonald, the popular comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member and Weekend Update anchor, has died. He was only 61 years old. Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years, but kept his personal health issues quiet. His diagnosis only became public with his death on Tuesday. Macdonald’s passing...

