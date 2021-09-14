CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Big Scary “S” Word aims for enlightenment about socialism

By Alex Bentley
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those on the right side of the political spectrum, there has been one word used to demonize people on the left in recent years: socialist. Politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are the two most prominent members of the Democratic Socialists of America, a group which, among other things, is working to push the Democratic Party further to the left to secure things like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and more.

sanantonio.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itemlive.com

Letter: Conservatism examined

To the editor: If I were asked what I think is the most important thing for Americans to know about today’s conservative Republicans, I would have to say this: Read The post Letter: Conservatism examined appeared first on Itemlive.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Vermont State
State
Oklahoma State
Rolling Stone

The ‘JusticeForJ6’ Rally Wasn’t a Joke — It Was A Warning

After the nation’s capital spent weeks girding for a repeat of the insurrection, the small crowd who came to the national mall in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday to show support for the rioters who stormed that very same building seemed like an embarrassing sideshow. While the paltry crowd made no new attempt to breach the Capitol, they also didn’t have to. The extremist contingent has already established themselves inside the Republican Party, as evidenced by the multiple candidates who were in attendance at their event. A rally that seemed like a joke was actually a deadly...
PROTESTS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
MSNBC

Trump, Republicans and white evangelicals are forming a powerful trifecta

According to new analysis from Pew Research center, "evangelical" doesn’t mean born-again anymore; it means Republican. Of course, evangelicals have embraced the Republican party since the late 1970s, but, per the analysis, more white Americans adopted the evangelical label between 2016 and 2020, years that include former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and his time in the White House.
POTUS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Scary#Socialism#The Big Scary#The Democratic Party#Medicare#American#Democratic#Ocasio Cortez#Bridge
The Independent

Don’t worry about Clarence Thomas — worry about the liberal justices who back him up

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas yesterday insisted that the court’s decision to allow a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand was nonpartisan. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” he declared. “So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out.” His words echoed those of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who said last week that Supreme Court justices are not just “partisan hacks.”It’s not a surprise that Barrett and Thomas are in accord. They’re both extreme conservative judges,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy