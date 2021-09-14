The Big Scary “S” Word aims for enlightenment about socialism
For those on the right side of the political spectrum, there has been one word used to demonize people on the left in recent years: socialist. Politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are the two most prominent members of the Democratic Socialists of America, a group which, among other things, is working to push the Democratic Party further to the left to secure things like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and more.sanantonio.culturemap.com
