NYSE develops asset class tied to sustainability amid ESG push

By Katherine Doherty
Financial-Planning.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Stock Exchange is helping develop a new class of publicly traded assets tied to services that are beneficial to the environment, amid a boom in demand for sustainable investments. NYSE has partnered with Intrinsic Exchange Group to create Natural Asset Companies, which hold the rights to “ecosystem...

