‘SNL’ Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

By KQDS Staff
FOX 21 Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX NEWS) – Norm Macdonald, known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 61 years old. According to Deadline, the comedian had been battling cancer for nine years. Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was reportedly at his side...

www.fox21online.com

