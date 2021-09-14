Deathloop Protect the Loop: How to Unlock Multiplayer Invasions and Play as Julianna

Learning how to unlock Artes in Tales of Arise can really help push your characters in the direction you want them. As mentioned in our Battle System guide, Artes are your bread and butter during combat. As the game progresses, you’ll find new ways to chain different Artes together and each character has their own perk associated with them such as Alphen’s Flaming Edge. While using them is pretty easy, unlocking more Artes is a bit tougher nut to crack. Here’s everything we know on how to unlock Artes in Tales of Arise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO