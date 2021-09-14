CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Canadian First Nation demands Enbridge reroute gas pipeline after 2018 explosion

By Nia Williams
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Canadian First Nation in northern British Columbia said on Tuesday it was trying to force Enbridge Inc to reroute a natural gas pipeline off its reserve lands after the line exploded in 2018, causing residents to flee their homes.

The Lheidli T’enneh First Nation has written to the Canadian federal and B.C. provincial governments, which grant pipeline rights of way, asking ministers to order Enbridge to reroute a 1.5 kilometer (0.9 mile) section of its T-South pipeline network that crosses the nation’s reserve lands.

A section of the pipeline exploded in October 2018 about 500 meters from the reserve near Prince George, resulting in a giant fireball, flying debris and shaking buildings, Chief Dolleen Logan wrote in the letter.

“We have good reason to be concerned and doubt Enbridge’s safety record,” Logan said in a news release. “We don’t trust Enbridge transporting hydrocarbons through our reserves.”

The Canada Energy Regulator last year fined Enbridge subsidiary Westcoast Energy C$40,000 ($31,578.12) for the blast. The T-South system is part of a 2,858 kilometer (1,776 mile) network of natural gas pipelines supplying southern British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, which can move up to 2.9 billion cubic feet a day, according to the company’s website.

The Lheidli T’enneh is also suing Enbridge for damages from the explosion.

“We are happy to meet with the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation or any government agency to discuss the safety of the pipeline system or any other matter, including the small segments of pipeline that traverse their reserve,” Enbridge spokesman Jesse Semko said in an email.

Logan said residents living on the reserve, including the children on the school bus, had to cross the pipeline daily and Enbridge had not offered proper emergency planning.

The Lheidli T’enneh said it was inspired by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revoking a right of way for Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac, citing concerns that pipeline could leak into the Great Lakes.

Enbridge ignored that order to halt operations and is locked in a legal battle with the state. ($1 = 1.2667 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Free gas, food draws crowd for Enbridge

ESCANABA — Traffic backed up for blocks as people tried to get free gas and food at Carnes Eco Fuels in Escanaba Tuesday. Hand-drawn signs on neon-colored paper advertising “Free Gas” and “Free Lunch” drew cars to the station in droves for the event held by Enbridge. The energy delivery company offered anyone who stopped by $25 worth of free gasoline — pumped by Enbridge employees — a pasty from Gram’s Pasties and Dobber’s Pasties, and a beverage just for stopping by.
ESCANABA, MI
kingstonthisweek.com

Michigan breaks off mediation with Enbridge over Mackinac pipeline

CALGARY – The State of Michigan is breaking off court-ordered mediation with Enbridge Inc., in a development that legal experts say could lead to more brinkmanship in the fight over the Line 5 pipeline that supplies oil to Ontario. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote in a Sept. 15 court...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
boreal.org

Concerns Over Oil And Gas Pipeline In Northern Wisconsin

Concerns are flaring over a pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas from western Canada. Enbridge, a Canadian company, owns the 645-mile line constructed nearly 70 years ago. The line starts in Superior, WI and ends at the southernmost point of Lake Huron. The State of Michigan is worried...
WISCONSIN STATE
spglobal.com

LNG growth helps support US gas pipeline construction through 2026

This story about pipeline infrastructure projects is the second part of a two-story outlook on U.S. natural gas pipelines. The first story, which covers changes in gas pipeline and storage asset numbers in the last few years, can be found here. LNG export facilities and their demand for supplies will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
gcaptain.com

Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

Canadian National faces investor heat

OMAHA, Neb. -- A day after being spurned by Kansas City Southern, Canadian National railroad is facing additional pressure from a major investor who wants Canadian National to abandon its effort to buy the U.S. railroad. The London-based investment firm TCI Fund Management -- which owns about 5% of Canadian...
ECONOMY
theenergymix.com

#Elxn44: Canadian Voters Demand Mitigation, Adaptation Strategies

Our continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. As Canada approaches the September 20 federal election, climate organizations are looking to candidates for immediate plans for faster, deeper carbon cuts—and to adapt to the climate impacts the country is already seeing.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Enbridge Inc#Canadian First Nation#The Lheidli T Enneh#Westcoast Energy#Lheidli
Reuters

Trade group wants restrictions on U.S. natural gas exports

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A manufacturers trade group on Friday urged the Department of Energy to order U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to reduce exports, warning of price increases and supply shortages this winter. Natural gas prices have surged this year on strong global demand and modest production increases...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline fully built

LONDON (ICIS)--The construction of the second and last line of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed on 10 September, the project backers announced. The 55billion cubic metres (bcm) per year pipeline is composed of two parallel lines of equal capacity. Russian producer Gazprom, which owns the pipeline, said it may carry 5.6bcm this year .
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Rosneft vying to export gas to Europe via Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Russian Energy Ministry is reportedly preparing a report on the possibility of natural gas export via the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline by Rosneft to Europe. The report is due to be completed in the coming days, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Following...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Houston Chronicle

Storm recovery, Federal Reserve decisions to drive oil prices this week

The recovery from hurricanes Nicholas and Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and decisions from the Federal Reserve will drive crude oil prices this week, analysts said. Oil rallied last week as the arrival of Nicholas set back efforts to restore production in the Gulf knocked offline earlier by Ida. The Baker Hughes rig count on Friday showed 41 rigs offshore still evacuated. More than than 20 percent of both oil and natural gas production remained offline Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy