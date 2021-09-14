CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest, Most Affordable, Sustainable Wireless Gaming Headset Yet

Cover picture for the articleLogitech G435 Built for the Now Generation of Gamers - Ultra Lightweight, Vibrant Colorways, Sustainable and Flexible Enough to Play Multi-Platform Games. Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, unveiled today delivers on all fronts -- comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun color options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw dropping price of $79.99.

