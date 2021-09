McKinney-based Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the parent company of Independent Bank, on Sept. 14 announced changes to its executive leadership. David R. Brooks will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as the company’s and the bank’s principal executive officer, but he will no longer serve as President. Michael B. Hobbs will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective as of October 1, 2021. Hobbs will continue to oversee the Bank’s lending function as well as supervising many aspects of the bank’s daily operations. The promotion of Hobbs will support the continued development of the company’s infrastructure and organic growth, while enabling Brooks to focus on the company’s strategic vision and culture.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO