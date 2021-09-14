CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ Official Fall Preview Trailer

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ event did, in fact, start with some streaming. We got a compilation of Apple TV+ fall content. Some of (Ted Lasso, See…) is out already. Other stuff (The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Morning Show season two…) are yet to be released. It was interesting to see the Original right at the top of a big event. It potentially signals that with significant amounts of new content finally on the way, there is a renewed focus on promoting the service as it approaches its second birthday.

TVGuide.com

ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

ABC is heading into the 2021-2022 fall TV season with plenty of renewed fan favorites, as well as a handful of interesting new pickups. Grey's Anatomy will return for Season 18 alongside spin-off Station 19. They'll be joined in the lineup by dramas like The Good Doctor and Big Sky, along with unscripted favorites like Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette and comedies like The Connors and The Goldbergs.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 20+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of nearly two dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
mactrast.com

Apple TV+ to Debut Trio of New Childrens Shows This Fall

Apple will debut three new kids shows on Apple TV+ this fall. Included in the trio of premiered is a new series from “Mr. Corman” star and producer Joseph-Gordon Levitt. Levitt’s “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” will begin its run on September 24. Apple describes the new series as “a new animated series for the oddballs, the dreamers, and the ones who don’t fit in.” The series will run for 10 episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Mac Observer

Whats Coming to Apple TV+ in Fall 2021?

There is quite a lot coming to Apple TV+ this fall. While it will always lose the numbers game, both in terms of catalog and viewer size, to rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the original shows and films set to be launched leave the streaming service in a good place as it approaches its second year.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Apple to Officially Reveal the iPhone 13, Airpods 3 and More at Its Fall Event

After numerous rumors and leaks on its upcoming products, Apple is finally set to introduce its brand new lineup of tech at its fall event. The company’s SVP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, took to Twitter to share the news via a video featuring an AR Apple logo. The clip showcases the inside of the logo, which is a visual of mountains and a lake at night, along with the event’s confirmed date. “We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon,” Joswiak tweeted.
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases official trailer for The Leftovers star's next TV show

Netflix has released the official trailer for Maid, the new limited series starring Margaret Qualley, the star of HBO's The Leftovers and the streaming service's adaptation of Death Note. Maid, which is based on the memoir inspired by writer Stephanie Land's life, features the actress playing a single mother named...
TV SERIES
Tidbits

AppleCare for Apple TV: worth it?

I just bought an Apple TV 4K for our living room. I usually get AppleCare for MacBooks and iPhones. Extended warranties are always a matter of personal preference. I think they’re a good idea for laptops because you’ve got moving parts (especially the hinge), and they are transported a lot and are therefore subject to dropping and other stresses. But even then, only if the expectation is that they will travel a lot. If they are going to be spending most of their time sitting in one place, then maybe not.
ELECTRONICS
futuregamereleases.com

Deathloop Official Launch Trailer

DEATHLOOP Launches on September 14! Deathloop is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, arriving as a timed PlayStation5 exclusive. “This whole island’s like a broken record, skipping endlessly on one fulfilling day”. Welcome to the island of Blackreef, where the fun never stops...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: It Took a Pandemic, But Netflix Finally Topped HBO

Netflix has earned Emmys bragging rights for the first time in its history. The streaming giant topped all winners after the statuettes were handed out — between Sunday’s ceremony and last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys — with a total of 44 thanks, in part, to a complete sweep by The Crown in the drama categories. Netflix, after an eight-year wait, took home wins in two of the top three categories with victories for drama series (The Crown) and limited series (The Queen’s Gambit). Netflix’s 44-award haul tied the Emmys record for most wins in a single year, set by CBS back...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Apple TV+ Releases New Footage and Official Poster for Finch

Apple TV+ Releases New Footage and Official Poster for Finch. The last time fans saw Tom Hanks in a sci-fi movie was in 2012’s Cloud Atlas. In a few weeks, the fan-favorite actor will take the lead in Finch, a story about a robotics engineer living with his faithful dog and a robot after surviving a natural cataclysm. The film, directed by Game of Thrones and Altered Carbon alum Miguel Sapochnik had a long-gestated production, but it is now finally ready to debut. The producers have dropped a few seconds from the upcoming movie in a recent promo featuring all new shows coming to Apple TV+ in the next months. The footage features Hanks’ titular scientist encouraging his unusual companions to prevail.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Globe

Looking ahead to Sunday’s scaled-back Emmy Awards

A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
ENTERTAINMENT
imore.com

New Apple TV+ video shows us what we should be looking forward to this fall

Apple TV+ has shared a new video teasing all of the great content that is still to come this fall. The Morning Show, Foundation, and more are coming soon. Apple might have turned all of our attention to new products like the new iPhone 13, but its streaming service still got some stage time during the big California Streaming event. Following that event, the company has also made available a new video highlighting all of the great content that is still to come to Apple TV+ this fall.
TV SHOWS
Cleveland.com

Fall TV Preview: 30 shows we’re watching from now till the end of 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony signals the official start of the fall television season and there’s a lot to look forward to. From new episodes of “Succession,” “The Morning Show” and “You” to revivals of “The Wonder Years,” “CSI,” “Dexter” and “Sex and the City,” the upcoming season is stacked. And if you like a good limited series or murder show, there are plenty of both to get hooked on, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
SuperHeroHype

Apple TV+ Previews Foundation With a New First-Look Featurette

Apple TV+ Previews Foundation With a New First-Look Featurette. In just one week, Apple TV+ will finally debut its live-action take on Foundation. Bringing Isaac Asimov’s pioneering sci-fi series to life obviously came with its own set of challenges. And in a new featurette, showrunner David S. Goyer and several of the series cast members detail their efforts to do right by the original novels. Check it out for yourself below.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 7 With Exciting New Features

On Tuesday Apple announced its newest Apple Watch, the Series 7, at the California Streaming event. It didn’t get the flat design that rumors claimed, but it’s still a notable update. Apple Watch Series 7. Price: US$399. Available this fall. The design of the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with...
ELECTRONICS

