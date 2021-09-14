North Carolina Central University Students Awarded Internships with Stellantis and the Black Automotive Media Group
Durham, NC – A unique opportunity has been created for HBCU students interested in covering or working in the automobile industry from a media, marketing, and business perspective. Dubbed The Driving Force (TDF), founding members of the Black Automotive Media Group(BAMG) recruited 15 scholars to participate in the 10-week, virtual, field internship, which incorporates mentoring sessions, writing classes, video and photography production, and media courses.kokomoperspective.com
