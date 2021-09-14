CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

North Carolina Central University Students Awarded Internships with Stellantis and the Black Automotive Media Group

By Staff reports
Kokomo Perspective
 6 days ago

Durham, NC – A unique opportunity has been created for HBCU students interested in covering or working in the automobile industry from a media, marketing, and business perspective. Dubbed The Driving Force (TDF), founding members of the Black Automotive Media Group(BAMG) recruited 15 scholars to participate in the 10-week, virtual, field internship, which incorporates mentoring sessions, writing classes, video and photography production, and media courses.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian city mourns victims of university shooting

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian city of Perm on Tuesday mourned the six people killed by a teenage gunman at a university in an incident that sent shockwaves through the community. The gunman, identified by local media as an 18-year-old student, opened fire on campus at Perm State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#Dubbed The Driving Force#Nccu School Of Business#Tdf#African American#The School Of Business#Digital Media Associates#Turtle Wax#Bose#Jbl#Michelin#Jaguar#Lincoln University#Cnn#Nbc#The Black Family Channel#Hbcus

Comments / 0

Community Policy