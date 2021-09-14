PODCAST: Author Nickolas Butler to Headline Write On Gala
Debra Fitzgerald talks with Nickolas Butler, author of the internationally bestselling and prize-winning Shotgun Lovesongs, which has been optioned for film development, The Hearts of Men – short-listed for two of France’s most prestigious literary prizes even before being published in America – as well as Little Faith, Beneath the Bonfire, In Western Counties and newly released this year, Godspeed. Butler talks about his process, his inspirations, and his return to Door County this year for the Write On Gala on Thursday, Sept. 23.doorcountypulse.com
