Jon Rahm snubbed for PGA Tour Player of the Year

NAPA, Calif. – Count Jon Rahm among those who thought Jon Rahm should’ve won the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year Award. “Finishing runner-up doesn’t feel too good,” said Rahm, who was among the finalists for the Jack Nicklaus Trophy, which was awarded to Patrick Cantlay on Tuesday. (The PGA Tour doesn’t publish the results of the voting so it’s unclear if Rahm actually finished as runner-up among the five candidates.) “I felt like I played good enough to be able to earn that title, but unfortunate situations like the one at Memorial cost me, right? Had I been able to play, maybe win it, I think it would have tipped the balance towards myself. Maybe even play in the Olympics, have a good showing and maybe even earn a medal could have tipped the balance as well.
